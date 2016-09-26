The debate in 140 characters (and more)

(CNN) CNN Opinion is curating tweets and posting comments from our contributors on the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Trump had so many missed opportunities to nail HRC on a multitude of issues. Corruption, trustworthiness, Benghaz, totally unprepared for it

Tomorrow I'm calling my accountants at McGregor in Orangeburg, SC. Me nor Donald Trump are billionaires, I need to pay no taxes too.

Loud talking & saying little might win in the moment but it should never be a path to the Presidency. #debatenight

If your assessment is that the American people is the loser, you are trying too hard to be balanced

Gut reaction: Trump won the debate. Probably not the election. And those two might be connected.

Someone get @KellyannePolls some advil. I'm sure she needs some after banging her head against the wall for 75% of that debate. #Debates2016

Trump was shaken. After the debate, Trump compliments himself for not talking about Bill.

Well, not gonna lie, I can't imagine any fair person not thinking Clinton did great while Trump was immature and defensive. #Debates

Trump must do better in the next debate. More focus on Hillary lies. Less defending every little attack from Hillary. #debatenight #debates

. @HillaryClinton closed SO strongly. So much for Trump's accusation she lacks stamina. Trump just collapsed as debate worse on.

Here is a question I expect to hear debated: Did Lester over-compensate for Matt? #debatenight

Trump is just talking & spewing words, phrases and free thoughts of disconnected loudness. He's not a leader, he's an entertainer #notready

Tonight may be the most depressing night of a very depressing election cycle. Is this really the best we can do, America? Guess so.

He doesn't know what "first use" doctrine is or the debate about it. He just doesn't know. #debatenight

Lester also needs to be more forceful. Mom always said you deal with bullies by fighting back, not being polite Trump is a bully debatenight

Trump says "nuclear" is the single greatest threat. Admits he agrees with Clinton then attacks Obama on climate change.

Clinton pointing out Trump's "cavalier attitude" about nuclear weapons is effective. Getting to his lack of preparedness.

And I said it, and I read it, and then they reported that I read it, and it's beautiful. Believe me. #trumpdoctrine #debatenight #isis

We knew Hillary would be boring. But if Trump is boring, he is losing. And he is being boring. #debatenight

Trump is the master of chaos Get mad Hillary Short sentences! Jab back Do not stand there & keep getting punched. Stop talking fact checkers

Commentary from Paul Begala

Hillary's campaign must be thrilled with the discussion of race. Trump floundered around on the birther issue, which many Americans find racist. Then, when Lester Holt tried to broaden the conversation, and asked Trump, "What do you say to people of color?..." Trump interrupted and said, "I say nothing." Uggh.

When Hillary was asked to respond to Trump's meandering mendacity on race, she said, "Just listed to what you heard." The audience loved it. A little levity, a little ridicule. Very effective.

Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and was counselor to Clinton in the White House

HRC is vulnerable on the cybersecurity issue given her "extreme carelessness w/her own emails. Trump also vulnerable on Russia.#Debates2016 — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) September 27, 2016

#Trump's proof he isn't a racist. He took rich black and muslim money at his Palm Beach Club too.He is missing so much. #debatenight — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) September 27, 2016

Hey trump don't bring up ur alleged being nice to Muslims. Don't use as a prop. Ur words have caused hate crimes vs us. #HofDebate16 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Roxanne Jones:

Hillary, bad answer on police bias. Why say, "implicit bias" is a problem for everyone, not just police. It's too much like "all lives matter." What a cop out, can't she just say: Yes, I believe some police officers do have an implicit bias against black & brown people. We see that every day not only in the percentages of black people who are shot and killed by police, but in arrest rates and incarceration rates.

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer and as a reporter at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Are we seriously talking about #birtherism more than #ISIS using chemical weapons on our soldiers? #DebateNight #debates — Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Frida Ghitis:

Hillary is holding back for fear of coming across as pushy. But she's letting Trump get away with lies and distortions. Needs to punch harder.

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent.

So President Obama has to produce his birth certificate which no president has ever done BUT Trump won't release his tax returns!?#Debates — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 27, 2016

Trump taking credit for getting us Obama's birth certificate. A real win for Western civilisation there. #debatenight — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Ruth Ben Ghiat

Civility went south fast in this debate. Trump lost composure quickly, talking over Clinton, ranting, and warning he will get to Pennsylvania Avenue no matter what, as though owning a hotel is the same as being POTUS. Holt doing great job under the circumstances.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University.

Hillary: Balancing policing and civil rights is complicated.



Trump: Blame immigrants!!!! And Obama!!!!#Debates2016 #debates — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Roxanne Jones

While working at ESPN, the culture was the "loudest person in the room was right." Of course, in a room full of men, women were often at a disadvantage. Like Trump, they yelled out cliches, slogans and sports talk that meant nothing. But it worked - at least for the short term. Hillary has to be a loudmouth, at times. Unfortunately, it works on TV

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer and as a reporter at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Donald Trump is the man Black America has been waiting for to tell them about their communities — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Lanhee Chen

There is a fundamental contrast that has driven this race -- the insider vs. the outsider. Trump has, so far, used that contrast to his advantage. He has recognized that this electorate appears to be fed up with "typical" or "establishment" politicians. He has repeatedly invoked the charge that Clinton is a typical politician who has accomplished nothing during her long career in politics and public service. He has reminded people over and over again that she has been in the public eye for a long time (30 years, he says). This framing fundamentally advantages him in a race where people, according to recent polling, seem to be calling for change.

Lanhee J. Chen is a CNN Political Commentator. He was the Policy Director on the Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign and served as Governor Mitt Romney's chief policy adviser.

Hillary's wasting time with these stories of Trump stiffing employees, bankruptcies. Undecideds will be moved by fear that he is uninformed. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Paul Begala

A dial group sponsored by Women's Voices/Women's Votes is instructive. The line representing unmarried women dropping precipitously when Donald Trump interrupts and talks over Hillary Clinton. Trump, at least at the beginning of the debate, seems intent upon showing strength. But strength can cross a line into bullying. Ronald Reagan showed strength, but never bullied like this on a debate stage. This will not help Trump close the gender gap.

Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and was counselor to Clinton in the White House

Trump: "You don't learn a lot from tax returns." Or from Trump University, amirite? #Debates2016 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) September 27, 2016

Hillary is losing because she's not talking enough. Interrupt. Be the loudmouth. Sadly, men do this & it works. #debatenight — RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Roxanne Jones

Hillary should not try to stand on the accomplishments of her husband. Mentioning NAFTA was a mistake. Stay in the future and tell us what she wants to do for the American. She also needs to interrupt more. Stop being so polite! Once he stops flapping his hands, Trump takes over the debate.

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer and as a reporter at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hillary has yet to plant in undecideds minds that Trump is unprepared. Instead arguing his vague platform on its merits. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 27, 2016

Tone matters. @HillaryClinton needs not to try to go toe to toe with @realDonaldTrump in sarcastic one liners. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 27, 2016

Trump trying to frame this as an insider vs outsider election and so far Clinton has no response for that framing. Disadvantages her. — Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) September 27, 2016

Trump offers less taxation and regulation. Hillary promises more of both and will call it "investment" and "fairness"- America get to choose — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 27, 2016

Because Trump clearly doesn't have a plan, his only options is to attack Hillary's. Sad.#debates #debates2016 — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Roxanne Jones

"Jobs are fleeing the country," Trump says. He is correct, but it's disingenuous to say that he also is shipping jobs overseas in his own companies (Trump ties, for example.) How can we believe him, when he doesn't acknowledge his own business practices. It would be more honest for him to admit that he doesn't want to do business in the US either because it's not profitable for him.

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has worked as a producer and as a reporter at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Trump: "I'm a great believer in all forms of energy." Lies and racism are RENEWABLE SORUCES OF ENERGY #Debates2016 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) September 27, 2016

Hillary wants to cite the economy of 8 years ago, but not the economy of the last 8 years... #debatenight — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Lanhee Chen

This debate, so far, is playing to Hillary Clinton's strengths. The focus is on policy and the records of the candidates, which she has adeptly addressed in previous debates. Clinton is drawing substantive contrasts so far, while targeting her rhetoric solidly at independent, middle-class voters.

Lanhee J. Chen is a CNN Political Commentator. He was the Policy Director on the Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign and served as Governor Mitt Romney's chief policy adviser.

She says he rooted for housing crisis. 3rd time she has confronted him. Pushing his buttons. Will he respond? #debatenight — Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) September 27, 2016

I like that @HillaryClinton refers to her small-businessman dad, contrast with Trump being born on third base thinking he hit a triple — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Julian Zelizer

Lester Holt is the third candidate on the stage. Many people watching him to see how the media handles Trump.

Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow.

.@hillaryclinton goes straight to economic rationale for her candidacy, but answer sounds almost same to answer @BarackObama gave in 2012 — Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) September 27, 2016

When asked how he will FIX the economy, Trump complains about problem then says "we have to stop it." ?!?!?!?!#debates #debates2016 — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 27, 2016

Commentary from Mel Robbins

This debate won't change a thing...there are two types of voters in this election those that vote on facts and those that vote on feel. I highly doubt this debate is going to sway anyone from the feel to the fact or the fact to the feel camp.

Mel Robbins is a CNN legal analyst.

Stop for a moment and consider this moment in history: a woman stands toe to toe with a man, vying for presidency of the US. — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 27, 2016

I'm so excited. We're just eight minutes away from watching the series finale of Western civilization #Debates2016 — haroon moghul (@hsmoghul) September 27, 2016

Commentary from S.E. Cupp

The way I see it, Trump and Clinton have singular jobs tonight, and this is what I'll be looking for in terms of "who won":

She has to make him look dumb. For undecideds, it will matter less that he's a bully or a liar. She has issues with trust, too. What will scare them is how unprepared he is. Every chance she gets to point this out will rack up her score.

For him, he has to hammer one point home: she is more of the same. Undecideds know her character flaws. What will move them is concern that she won't bring any real change, because she just doesn't get it. He can score points by hammering this over and over.

Everything else will be noise -- entertaining noise -- but unlikely to move voters.

S.E. Cupp is a CNN political commentator, regularly appearing across the network's programming and special political coverage.

I hate to be this guy, but debates as currently constructed are a terrible way to pick a president — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 27, 2016

If you are casting your vote for President based on tonight's debate show - America has already lost. We can do better. #debatenight2016 — RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) September 27, 2016

... & help predict what happens next. Right now, Trump is trending up. Tonight might clarify if that's a) a freak or b) a trend #debatenight — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) September 27, 2016

So... Debate probably won't shift polls massively, but what debates often do is help make sense of what's been happening... #debatenight — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) September 27, 2016

Aides say @realDonaldTrump is not one to "dive into briefing books." This job he's running for kind of demands it, though. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 27, 2016

On @CNN with @lanheechen and @donlemon. Talkin' debate prep. Trump doesn't need prep; he needs tranquilizers. I expect a sedated Donald. — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) September 26, 2016

Why, yes I will be live-tweeting tonight's #DebateNight. Join me! — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 26, 2016

How fitting that the AARP is a sponsor of the debate, given average age of the participants is 69. pic.twitter.com/6QOAdSJ7aO — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) September 26, 2016

In 1988, candidates negotiated over height of podiums. Shorter Dukakis won 41 inches. Tall Bush agreed to 48 inches pic.twitter.com/2aMy8plYak — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) September 26, 2016

Where's the Beef? Not interested in 1-liners or attacks. I want to hear plans & policy. #Debates2016 — RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) September 26, 2016