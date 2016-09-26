The debate in 140 characters (and more)

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets and posting comments from our contributors on the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Commentary from Paul Begala
Hillary's campaign must be thrilled with the discussion of race. Trump floundered around on the birther issue, which many Americans find racist. Then, when Lester Holt tried to broaden the conversation, and asked Trump, "What do you say to people of color?..." Trump interrupted and said, "I say nothing." Uggh.
When Hillary was asked to respond to Trump's meandering mendacity on race, she said, "Just listed to what you heard." The audience loved it. A little levity, a little ridicule. Very effective.
Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and was counselor to Clinton in the White House
Commentary from Roxanne Jones:
Hillary, bad answer on police bias. Why say, "implicit bias" is a problem for everyone, not just police. It's too much like "all lives matter." What a cop out, can't she just say: Yes, I believe some police officers do have an implicit bias against black & brown people. We see that every day not only in the percentages of black people who are shot and killed by police, but in arrest rates and incarceration rates.
Commentary from Frida Ghitis:
Hillary is holding back for fear of coming across as pushy. But she's letting Trump get away with lies and distortions. Needs to punch harder.
Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent.
Commentary from Ruth Ben Ghiat
Civility went south fast in this debate. Trump lost composure quickly, talking over Clinton, ranting, and warning he will get to Pennsylvania Avenue no matter what, as though owning a hotel is the same as being POTUS. Holt doing great job under the circumstances.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University.
Commentary from Roxanne Jones
While working at ESPN, the culture was the "loudest person in the room was right." Of course, in a room full of men, women were often at a disadvantage. Like Trump, they yelled out cliches, slogans and sports talk that meant nothing. But it worked - at least for the short term. Hillary has to be a loudmouth, at times. Unfortunately, it works on TV
Commentary from Lanhee Chen
There is a fundamental contrast that has driven this race -- the insider vs. the outsider. Trump has, so far, used that contrast to his advantage. He has recognized that this electorate appears to be fed up with "typical" or "establishment" politicians. He has repeatedly invoked the charge that Clinton is a typical politician who has accomplished nothing during her long career in politics and public service. He has reminded people over and over again that she has been in the public eye for a long time (30 years, he says). This framing fundamentally advantages him in a race where people, according to recent polling, seem to be calling for change.
Lanhee J. Chen is a CNN Political Commentator. He was the Policy Director on the Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign and served as Governor Mitt Romney's chief policy adviser.
Commentary from Paul Begala
A dial group sponsored by Women's Voices/Women's Votes is instructive. The line representing unmarried women dropping precipitously when Donald Trump interrupts and talks over Hillary Clinton. Trump, at least at the beginning of the debate, seems intent upon showing strength. But strength can cross a line into bullying. Ronald Reagan showed strength, but never bullied like this on a debate stage. This will not help Trump close the gender gap.
Commentary from Roxanne Jones
Hillary should not try to stand on the accomplishments of her husband. Mentioning NAFTA was a mistake. Stay in the future and tell us what she wants to do for the American. She also needs to interrupt more. Stop being so polite! Once he stops flapping his hands, Trump takes over the debate.
Commentary from Roxanne Jones
"Jobs are fleeing the country," Trump says. He is correct, but it's disingenuous to say that he also is shipping jobs overseas in his own companies (Trump ties, for example.) How can we believe him, when he doesn't acknowledge his own business practices. It would be more honest for him to admit that he doesn't want to do business in the US either because it's not profitable for him.
Commentary from Lanhee Chen
This debate, so far, is playing to Hillary Clinton's strengths. The focus is on policy and the records of the candidates, which she has adeptly addressed in previous debates. Clinton is drawing substantive contrasts so far, while targeting her rhetoric solidly at independent, middle-class voters.
Commentary from Julian Zelizer
Lester Holt is the third candidate on the stage. Many people watching him to see how the media handles Trump.
Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow.
Commentary from Mel Robbins
This debate won't change a thing...there are two types of voters in this election those that vote on facts and those that vote on feel. I highly doubt this debate is going to sway anyone from the feel to the fact or the fact to the feel camp.
Mel Robbins is a CNN legal analyst.
Commentary from S.E. Cupp
The way I see it, Trump and Clinton have singular jobs tonight, and this is what I'll be looking for in terms of "who won":
She has to make him look dumb. For undecideds, it will matter less that he's a bully or a liar. She has issues with trust, too. What will scare them is how unprepared he is. Every chance she gets to point this out will rack up her score.
For him, he has to hammer one point home: she is more of the same. Undecideds know her character flaws. What will move them is concern that she won't bring any real change, because she just doesn't get it. He can score points by hammering this over and over.
Everything else will be noise -- entertaining noise -- but unlikely to move voters.
S.E. Cupp is a CNN political commentator, regularly appearing across the network's programming and special political coverage.