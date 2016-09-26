Monitoring group: At least 12 more die in Aleppo airstrikes

Story highlights At least 12 people killed in further airstrikes on besieged Syrian city

UN chief, US ambassador slam Assad regime's heavy bombardment of Aleppo

(CNN) At least 12 people were killed, including three children, in airstrikes Monday targeting rebel-held areas of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, according to the UK-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Nine other people were wounded, some in critical condition, SOHR said. CNN has not been able to independently verify such claims.

It wasn't clear who conducted the airstrikes, but the opposition and the US have blamed the Syrian regime and Russian warplanes for such attacks since a ceasefire broke down.

The bombardment came after a bloody weekend which saw the deaths of 85 people and injuries to 300 others, and a day after the UN Security Council met in a special crisis meeting.

In that meeting, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the US Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, separately described the Syrian regime's brutal offensive against areas of the besieged northern city of Aleppo as "barbaric."

