Fifty shades of jade: Why Chinese buyers spend millions on this stone

By Georgia McCafferty, for CNN

Updated 2:21 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Jade is growing more popular in the West. Here actress Jessica Chastain attends the 2014 Hollywood premiere of &quot;Interstellar&quot; wearing a pair of finely carved jadeite earrings.
Jade is growing more popular in the West. Here actress Jessica Chastain attends the 2014 Hollywood premiere of "Interstellar" wearing a pair of finely carved jadeite earrings.
Growing demand from China's increasingly wealthy consumers and lower supply from Myanmar have seen prices for jade skyrocket.

"It's really hard to find a good piece of jadeite nowadays because the supply is getting less," says Chiang Shiu-Fung, an associate vice president and jewelry specialist with Christie's Asia. "It can be very crazy prices."
Myanmar supplies the vast majority of the world&#39;s jade, and all of the higher quality jadeite. However, most stone is mined in a remote and conflict-ridden corner of the country, and the industry lacks regulation. Although there are no formal figures on the supply of jade, major auctions houses say supply is dwindling.
Myanmar supplies the vast majority of the world's jade, and all of the higher quality jadeite. However, most stone is mined in a remote and conflict-ridden corner of the country, and the industry lacks regulation. Although there are no formal figures on the supply of jade, major auctions houses say supply is dwindling.
Jade is a broad term for a wide range of stones which, unlike diamonds and other gemstones, has no international standard for grading. Chiang says trained experts can be 80 to 90 percent sure whether a stone is jadeite or another kind of material. However, "if you really want to be 100 percent sure that a piece is jadeite, you have to send it to the laboratory," he says.
The highest quality stone, called jadeite, is the hardest, most translucent and most valuable form of the stone. Lesser quality nephrite -- a softer, cloudier stone -- is more commonly used for carvings.
The highest quality stone, called jadeite, is the hardest, most translucent and most valuable form of the stone. Lesser quality nephrite -- a softer, cloudier stone -- is more commonly used for carvings.
Jadeite comes in a wide-range of colors that include traditional green, as well as lavender, red, yellow, black -- the result of high iron content -- and white.
Jadeite comes in a wide-range of colors that include traditional green, as well as lavender, red, yellow, black -- the result of high iron content -- and white.
Green jadeite is the the most prized and valuable, but color gradients vary.

"Green is a mixture of yellow and blue, but you have to go for straight green, purely green," says Chiang. "When the green is a little bit bluish, forget about it. A tiny bit of yellow is acceptable, but too yellowish makes it a little bit apple green or grassy green, that's no good at all."
Other important important factors in jadeite's value include its translucency -- how opaque a stone is -- the smoothness of texture, and the specific tone, hue and saturation of the color.
As jade prices have risen, simple designs -- like this jadeite, ruby and diamond cabochon that sold for more than $5.5 million at a Christie's Hong Kong auction in 2015 -- are being favored by Asian buyers.
Cuts without facets -- like the cabochon style pendant and round beads -- maximize the stone's color and highlight its quality.
This simple, vivid emerald green jadeite bangle, for example, is expected to fetch between HK$50 to $70 million ($6.5 to $9 million) when it goes under the hammer at a Sotheby's auction in October 2016.
This jadeite bead necklace, shown here during an auction preview in Hong Kong, sold for $13.7 million at a Tiancheng International auction held in Hong Kong on Novermber 28, 2012.
Jade has also traditionally been used in carving. This pale celadon jade marriage bowl from the 18th century Chinese Qianlong period sold for more than $675,000 at a 2011 Christie's auction in London.
It may look tiny, but this "exceptional apple-green jadeite 'chrysanthemum' washer" fetched over $140, 000 at a Bonhams auction in May 2016 in London.
Christie's Chiang named this carved pendant, which he first saw under dim lighting at a client's house in China, as his favorite jadeite piece to ever be auctioned in his time at the company.

"When we saw the piece in proper lighting and got the laboratory results, wow, what a piece!" he says. It sold for HK$5.08 million (over $650,000) in 2013.
What's the most expensive piece of jadeite jewelery ever to be sold at auction? This jadeite, ruby and diamond necklace, once owned by Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton, sold for more than $27.4 million at a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong in 2014.
The ruby and diamond clasp was designed by Cartier, and the piece was eventually purchased by the Cartier Collection after a reported 18 minutes of bidding.
"Purchasing jadeite jewelry often comes with sentimental reason for general Chinese. More Western clients are into fine workmanship, carving details, and they are crazy about originality," says Eddy Hui, the artistic director of Edward Chiu Jewellery Art in Hong Kong.

This 18K white gold Edward Chiu Jewellery Art brooch features green jadeite, white jadeite, black jadeite and diamonds.
An 18K white gold brooch made with lavender jadeite, black coral, pearl and diamonds from Edward Chiu Jewellery Art.
  • Growing demand and falling supply have seen prices for jade sky rocket in the past decade
  • The price rises have seen Chinese buyers increasingly look for quality over style, and attracted a growing Western clientele

(CNN)To the untrained eye it's a simple piece of jewelry -- but don't let its modesty fool you.

This vivid, emerald green jadeite bangle is expected to sell for HK$50 million to HK$70 million ($6.5 to $9 million) when it goes under the hammer at a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong in October.
    This simple jadeite bangle is expected to fetch between HK$50 to $70 million ($6.5 to $9 million) when it goes under the hammer.
    Jade is revered in China, with a cultural significance that dates back thousands of years and a value that was cemented by China's Qing dynasty emperors, who prized it for its purity.
    But as China's rising wealth sees demand for jade jewelry grow, and supply out of Myanmar dwindles, prices for jade have risen exponentially, sparking a change in the styles preferred by Chinese buyers, and attracting a new group of Western admirers.
    "With China opening up in the past decade, we have seen a new wave of collectors to the market. The auction market for jadeite has grown tremendously in the past 10 years," explains Chin Yeow Quek, the chairman of international jewelery at Sotheby's in Asia.
    Fifty shades of jade

    There's no denying the rising price of jade. Aside from million-dollar bangles, jade jewelry of the the right color and quality, from necklaces to earrings and pendants, has all been attracting serious money.
    The most expensive piece of jade jewelry -- a necklace with a ruby and diamond clasp by Cartier that once belonged to the American heiress Barbara Hutton -- sold at a Sotheby's Hong Kong auction in April 2014 for $27.44 million, well above its $12.8 million estimate.
    "It can be very crazy prices," says Chiang Shiu-Fung, an associate vice president and jewelry specialist with Christie's Asia, who quoted an old Chinese saying "gold has a value; jade is invaluable."
    However, not all jade is equal, and being able to differentiate between types and qualities -- and being able to spot a fake -- is critical, if not always easy.
    Jadeite, the purest, most translucent substance that comes in a multitude of colors, from deep greens to lavender, white, and black, is the hardest and most valuable form of the stone, and most often turned into jewelry.
    Lesser quality nephrite, a softer, cloudier stone that comes in an even greater array of colors, is also classed as jade, but is more commonly used for carvings.
    Low quality industrial jade, and products made from cheaper-quality stone can also be treated by adding color or polymer to enhance the visual appeal of the stone to make it look like the real thing.
    Every piece of jade is different and the most valuable form of the stone -- Jadeite -- lacks an international standard for grading, unlike diamonds and gemstones.
    Although most experts can tell the difference between these products with a visual assessment, it's not always reliable, and without any established international standard for guidance, even specialist jade experts can only be 80 to 90 percent sure whether a stone is pure jadeite using that method, according to Chiang.
    "If you really want to be 100 percent sure that a piece is jadeite or some other kind of material, you have to send it to the laboratory," he says.
    Even if a product is found to be pure jade, any kind of adulteration or treatment significantly reduces the value of the stone, and Chiang says that only "totally untreated, natural jadeite" can be classified as an "A-grade" stone.
    "In terms of the jewelry market, whatever gemstone it is, the natural one is the most desirable because it comes with natural beauty. Whatever humans can do artificially to improve the color, this kind of treatment lowers the value greatly."

    Supply-driven style

    When it comes to high-quality jadeite, growing demand among China's increasingly wealthy and middle classes have had a significant influence on rising prices.
    Dwindling raw jade stocks in Myanmar, which supplies the vast majority of the world's jade and is the only source of high-quality stone, has also compounded the issue.
    Auction houses in Asia, where the vast majority of jade is sold, say this has led to a change in the styles of jade being sought among collectors, with a growing emphasis on quality factors like color and translucency.
    "While we saw consecutive records set in 2013 and 2014, Chinese collectors these days are becoming more selective and are after pieces that are truly special and rare," says Sotheby's Chin.
    "Nowadays people are looking for simple items in terms of the style," adds Chiang. "People, especially jadeite collectors, are looking for the material, the quality of the stone."
    On the retail end, the increased price and awareness of the stone has expanded the markets among Western buyers -- Nicole Kidman and Jessica Chastain among them -- and further segmented the market.
    Actress Jessica Chastain shows off her jade earrings at the 2014 premiere of "Interstellar" in Hollywood, California.
    From a high-end retail perspective, personalization and uniqueness are the most important elements for customers according to Eddy Hui, the artistic director of Edward Chiu Jewellery Art in Hong Kong, who says that tastes differ between more traditional Asian customers and his growing Western clientele.
    "Purchasing jadeite jewelry often comes with sentimental reason for general Chinese, and they pay attention to color and translucency. More Western clients are into fine workmanship, carving details, and they are crazy about originality," he says.

    Choosing wisely

    Whatever the preference or budget, jade's broad classification means it's important to choose a piece wisely, and Chiang says there are a few key things laypeople can look out for when purchasing.
    Firstly, the texture of the stone should be fine, as this enhances the stone's natural translucency, which is itself is another critical factor -- the more light that can be seen through a stone, the more lustrous and valuable it is.
    The color, tone and translucency of jade are all critical factors in its valuation.
    The color of the stone also significantly influences jadeite's value, and whether it's green, lavender or white, the color should be as pure as possible, with a strong saturation and a bright tone.
    "Let's use green as an example: you have to go for straight green, purely green. When the green is a little bit bluish, forget about it," explains Chiang.
    Finally, bigger isn't necessarily best.
    "If you have to choose between a large, commercial-quality stone and a small, better quality stone, go for the small one. We are buying a gemstone, we are not buying a brick. Large doesn't mean anything," says Chiang.
    But technicalities aside, jewelry designer Hui says it's all a matter of choosing a reliable seller, and following your heart.
    "Jade stones are like us: always unique," he says. "Love at first sight is actually the best way to connect to your own piece. Like seeing Mr. Right, you know it when you feel it."