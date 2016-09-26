Story highlights Astronomers may have spotted water plumes spewing of Europa

Europa has an enormous ocean beneath a layer of ice

It's thought to be a promising place to harbor living organisms

(CNN) Could a second celestial object in our solar system host living organisms?

NASA says its astronomers may have spotted water vapor plumes erupting on the surface of Jupiter's moon Europa.

Europa, which is about the size of earth's moon, is thought to be one of the most promising places to look for life in our solar system -- besides Earth.

Using the Hubble Telescope, astronomers spotted plumes that are estimated to rise about 125 miles (200 kilometers) and then rain the material back down onto Europa's surface.

"Europa's ocean is considered to be one of the most promising places that could potentially harbor life in the solar system," said Geoff Yoder, acting associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

