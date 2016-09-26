Story highlights Euclid High School student Andre Jackson was injured Friday and died on Sunday

Football-related deaths are extremely rare, but there are a few each year

(CNN) A high school near Cleveland is mourning the tragic death of a football player days after he was injured during a game Friday night.

Andre Jackson, 17, was hurt during a kickoff play in which he may have been kicked or kneed by another player while going after the ball, according to CNN affiliate WEWS . Officials have not identified what his injury was.

Jackson, a fullback and outside linebacker for Euclid High School in Euclid, reportedly walked off the field after the play, went to the hospital and was released.

But on Sunday, the high school junior was pronounced dead. His cause of death is not yet known.

"This community just lost such a special boy, and he's irreplaceable. There'll never be a smile like Andre Jackson's," Jeff Rotsky, Euclid High's head football coach, told WEWS.