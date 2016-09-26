101-year-old gets one last ride on a Harley

Story highlights The veteran has loved Harleys since he was a teen

Granddaughter says this 'last ride' brings him full circle

(CNN) Ray Weser is 101 years old, soon to be 102. If living for more than a century isn't cool enough, he's also a veteran and a life-long Harley Davidson lover. (He even worked for the company for 24 years.)

The open road isn't always easy on someone so up in years, but on Sunday, Weser got to show his ride-or-die spirit one more time.

Members of a local VFW in Prescott Valley, Arizona, and the Grand Canyon Harley-Davidson dealership teamed up to send Weser on an epic last ride.

Set up on the back of a specially-outfitted trike, Weser was joined by about 50 other riders as they tooled around Prescott Valley, engines humming and smiles shining.

Weser told CNN affiliate KPHO he started working on motorcycles as a teen, and the rest is easy history.

