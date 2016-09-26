Story highlights Anti-racism task force set up in 2013

(CNN) FIFA has come under criticism for disbanding its anti-racism task force after soccer's world governing body said the body had "completely fulfilled its temporary mission."

The task force was set up in 2013 by the organization's disgraced former president Sepp Blatter to combat racism in the sport.

In a letter to task force member Osasu Obayiuwana, FIFA said the body had "exceeded the working group'' recommendations," such as anti-discrimination initiatives for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

FIFA's decision was described as "incredibly worrying," by former FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali of Jordan.

"The fight against racism is far from over and the notion that the current FIFA leadership believes that the 'task force's recommendations have been implemented' is shameful."