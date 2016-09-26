(CNN) British fashion designer Gareth Pugh -- known for his sculptural and experimental aesthetic -- has designed over 60 costumes for the "Eliogabalo" opera at the Palais Garnier in Paris.

A dramatic tale of sex, power and greed, it launched the Paris opera season on September 16, the night before Pugh's Spring-Summer 2017 fashion show in London.

While the links between opera and fashion may not immediately be clear, Pugh has managed to seamlessly connect the two, using the plot of "Eliogabalo" as inspiration for his runway collection.

"The character that the opera portrays, there's so much richness there that it kind of felt a shame to not investigate that further," he explained. "It's recontextualizing the opera and showing it to a different audience."

Written in 1667 by Italian composer Francesco Cavalli, the opera is based on the life of the Roman child emperor Heliogabalus, who anointed himself a sun god and was known for overt displays of wealth, power and sexuality. (Think color-themed banquets, extreme orgies and subversive street parades).

