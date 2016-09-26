10,000 stinging wasps make colossal nest in English country house

Story highlights Nest built by 10,000 stinging wasps discovered in UK home

(CNN) As many as 10,000 wasps have built a giant nest in the loft of a house in rural England.

The house, in the sleepy country village of Pipewell in Northamptonshire, has been unoccupied for several years. A pest control company discovered the colossal sphere after it was sold.

The large nest is thought to have housed between 6,000 and 10,000 wasps

As if the nest weren't enough, the wasps also built an intricate tunnel leading directly from the nest, to the outside world, which is perfectly reserved.

It was discovered when the company, Pest Professionals of Peterborough, came to treat an established woodworm problem prior to new owners moving in.

Nests like these are built around a single queen and it is estimated that this mammoth structure numbered between 6,000 and 10,000 wasps.

