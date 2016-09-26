Swiss lawmaker wants hijab banned from passport photos

Story highlights Walter Wobmann is a member of the right-wing Swiss People's Party

Wobmann: "It is unacceptable that you can wear a hijab in a photo but not a cap"

(CNN) A Swiss politician, who's spoken out against burqas and the construction of minarets, now wants hijabs banned from passport photographs.

Walter Wobmann, a member of the right-wing Swiss People's Party, says it's not an issue of discrimination.

"It is unacceptable that you can wear a hijab in a photo but not a cap," Wobmann told the daily newspaper Blick . "This is not a question of religious freedom but of equal treatment."

Walter Wobmann

Swiss police guidelines for passport and ID cards state that covering the head and face are unacceptable except for medical or religious reasons. In these cases, the face must be visible and free from any shadows.

The U.K. and the US also allow for head covering in passport photos, if it's for a religious purpose.

