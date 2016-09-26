Breaking News

Swiss lawmaker wants hijab banned from passport photos

By Mahatir Pasha, for CNN

Updated 11:18 AM ET, Mon September 26, 2016

Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear.
Do you know the difference between a hijab and a niqab? How about a burqa and a chador? Click through to read about the different types of headscarves some Muslim women wear.
Hijab: The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta.
Hijab: The scarf worn tightly around the head and neck does not cover the face. It is the most common Islamic head covering. This Indonesian girl is shopping for a hijab in Yogyakarta.
Burkini: The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia.
Burkini: The full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Here a woman in a burkini wades in the water with a child at Ghar El Melh beach in Tunisia.
Burqa: This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat.
Burqa: This full-body garment has a mesh over the eyes. The burqa is widely used in Afghanistan and was required under the Taliban. These Afghan women are shopping in Herat.
Niqab: The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one.
Niqab: The full-face veil exposes only the eyes. A Palestinian bride in Jericho wears this one.
Chador: The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran.
Chador: The full-body black garment leaves the face exposed. These Iranian women are wearing chadors at a political meeting in Tehran.
Story highlights

  • Walter Wobmann is a member of the right-wing Swiss People's Party
  • Wobmann: "It is unacceptable that you can wear a hijab in a photo but not a cap"

(CNN)A Swiss politician, who's spoken out against burqas and the construction of minarets, now wants hijabs banned from passport photographs.

Walter Wobmann, a member of the right-wing Swiss People's Party, says it's not an issue of discrimination.
    "It is unacceptable that you can wear a hijab in a photo but not a cap," Wobmann told the daily newspaper Blick. "This is not a question of religious freedom but of equal treatment."
    Walter Wobmann
    Swiss police guidelines for passport and ID cards state that covering the head and face are unacceptable except for medical or religious reasons. In these cases, the face must be visible and free from any shadows.
    The U.K. and the US also allow for head covering in passport photos, if it's for a religious purpose.
    CNN has contacted Wobmann's office for comment, and is waiting to hear back.
    The comments come at a time when Muslim women's clothing has experienced increased scrutiny across Europe.
    The burkini -- a swim suit that covers the whole body except for the face, hand and feet -- was banned in parts of France. Germany has joined a host of European countries including Spain, Italy, Belgium and Netherlands and imposed some form of ban on the full-face veil.