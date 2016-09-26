(CNN) French President Francois Hollande says the controversial makeshift migrant camp known as "The Jungle" in Calais will be completely dismantled before the end of the year.

During a visit to the northern city on Monday, Hollande said France will carry out a "full and final" dismantlement of the camp, where thousands of displaced people live in squalid conditions.

President Francois Hollande visited Calais, the northern French port which is home to the sprawling "Jungle" migrant camp.

"From now on our objectives are clear -- to guarantee the security of the people of Calais, maintain public order and ensure for the migrants and refugees conditions are dignified," Hollande said.

He said he was in Calais to tell the "desperate immigrants" that they will not remain in the camp because "their place is not here" but they would "protect them as much as necessary."

Migrants watch burning shacks in the southern part of the so-called 'Jungle' migrant camp, on March 2, 2016 in Calais, northern France.

Hollande said there are at least 7,000 migrants living in the area, according to the latest figures, which were released in August. According to the Calais spokesperson from the Ministry of the Interior, there were 900 unaccompanied minors living in the camp when aid organization France Terre d'Asile (FTDA) last counted.

Some unaccompanied minors will be "taken in by specific accommodation dedicated to their situation, others which fulfill the preconditions will be joining Britain," the French Ministry of the Interior said.

Laura Griffiths, Senior Field Manager for Safe Passage UK, said it's a disgrace that children who have a legal right to live in the UK are still living in tents.

"They have been through unimaginable hardship on their lone journeys through Europe, and now face losing their makeshift homes as the French authorities threaten to bulldoze the camp," Griffiths said. "The British and French governments must act to end the suffering of these children."

The French President said that the migrants would not be allowed to return to Calais to resettle again, and that security measures would be enforced to ensure there are "no more re-establishments."

However Clare Moseley, founder of the charity Care4Calais, told CNN that despite France's efforts in the past to destroy the camp, refugees continue to come back to Calais.

"In February this year, over 50% of the camp was demolished and yet six months later the camp is bigger than it has ever been before," she said. "This is clear evidence that demolitions do not act as a deterrent and that refugees will not stop coming to Calais."

She says dismantling the camp will "achieve nothing more than making living conditions so much more inhumane."

Yep, it's 2016 and human beings live like this in #Calais. pic.twitter.com/mrPCFuMBfd — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) September 26, 2016

Moseley instead suggests alternative, long-term sustainable solutions because "the refugee crisis will get worse before it gets better."

"We're not saying a refugee camp is a long term solution to the migrant crisis, but we can't destroy it until we do have a long-term solution," she said.

Migrants walk past make-shift shops and shelters by the Jungle Books Cafe at the Jungle migrant camp in Calais, France.

French authorities have said they are creating up to 12,000 places in small centers across the country to cater to those removed from Calais. The capacity of each center will vary from 100 to 300 people.

Migrants and refugees live in squalid conditions in the migrant camp known as "The Jungle."

Moseley said while the centers provide viable, alternative living arrangements to those wishing to claim asylum in France, "many refugees in Calais have strong reasons for wanting to get to the UK and will simply return to Calais."

From Calais on France's northern coast, refugees can easily reach England.

She also added that if migrants and refugees are scattered across France it'll make it difficult for aid workers to get to them.

"Nobody's made a plan. I think this is a very short term action, they want to be seen as though they're taking strong action," Moseley said.

Calais: Major UK entry point

The camp is notorious for being a major transit point for migrants, who often hop onto the back of UK-bound cargo trucks in the hope of entering the country. Many in "The Jungle" are reluctant to register as refugees in France because their preferred destination is Britain.

Hollande also called on France's neighbor to support the clearance plan. "I also wish to repeat my determination in seeing the British authorities show their participation in what France is doing," he said.

He said that despite the UK taking a "sovereign decision" to free itself "from its obligations with regards to France" he still believed that the country was bound by its commitments to its neighbors and the EU.

Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants walk past security fencing at "The Jungle" migrant camp on September 6, 2016. Hide Caption 1 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' French businesses owners and locals blockade the main road into the Port of Calais as they wait for the arrival of a convoy of trucks protesting against "The Jungle" migrant camp on September 5, 2016. Hide Caption 2 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' This aerial view taken on August 16, 2016 shows the tents and shipping containers housing migrants in "The Jungle" camp where over 9000 migrants live according to several NGOs. Hide Caption 3 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A French riot policeman stands near graffiti during the dismantling of the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp March 10, 2016. The graffiti reads "London calling," a reference to how the camp has become notorious for migrants and refugees to enter the UK illegally. Hide Caption 4 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A man sews the lips of an Iranian migrant protesting against the dismantling of the southern half of " The Jungle" migrant camp on March 3, 2016. Hide Caption 5 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants stand next to a fire burning shacks, in the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp, as half of the camp is being dismantled, on March 1, 2016. Hide Caption 6 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant makes a phone call near "The Jungle" on March 1, 2016. In the northern French port city of Calais, tensions were high as officials for a second day razed part of the Jungle camp, which has become a magnet for people hoping to reach Britain. Hide Caption 7 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A woman fights with a police officer as she is removed from the top of a hut as police clear "The Jungle" migrant camp on March 1, 2016. Police and demolition teams are continuing to dismantle makeshift shelters and relocating many people to purpose-built accommodation nearby. Hide Caption 8 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants demonstrate on February 29, 2016, during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" camp. Hide Caption 9 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Anti-riot policemen spray water on migrants and refugees to disperse them during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" on February 29, 2016. Two bulldozers and around 20 workers began destroying makeshift shacks, with 30 police cars and two anti-riot vans stationed nearby. Hide Caption 10 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant flies a kite on February 19, 2016 in "The Jungle." Hide Caption 11 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants walk past housing containers in "The Jungle" camp on February 16, 2016. Hide Caption 12 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Two young boys walking in the mud inside "The Jungle" on December 19, 2015. Hide Caption 13 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A man is seen among tents in "The Jungle" on October 7, 2015. Despite several efforts to close the site, migrants and refugees continue to arrive in Calais. Hide Caption 14 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' French police oversee the removal of tents on September 21, 2015. Hide Caption 15 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Afghan and Pakistani migrants eat lunch in the migrant camp on August 14, 2015. Some 3,000 migrants and refugees were living in the tent village at this time. Hide Caption 16 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants walk along the railway track leading to the EuroTunnel in Calais on August 10, 2015. Migrants attempt to enter the UK illegally by stowing away on trucks, ferries, cars or trains. Hide Caption 17 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant hides on the train tracks in the direction of the Eurotunnel terminal on August 11, 2015. Five individuals were arrested by police on August 10, suspected of trafficking migrants between France and Britain. Hide Caption 18 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' The home of Sami, a refugee living in the "The Jungle" is pictured on August 9, 2015. Sami, who had lived in the camp for two months said: "We made this house from blankets and wood and then covered it in plastic, to keep the rain out. It rains often in France. I think it will rain often when I am in England too." Hide Caption 19 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Several migrants successfully cross the Eurotunnel terminal on July 28, 2015 and walk on the side of the railroad as they try to reach a shuttle to the UK. Hide Caption 20 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Displaced from 'The Jungle' migrant camp, Afghan migrants congregate in Calais harbour on September 23, 2009. Hide Caption 21 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A digger lifts a migrant's makeshift tent during one of the destructions of the migrant camp on September 22, 2009. French police removed around 300 migrants who were taken to centers in Calais where they could apply for voluntary assisted repatriation or asylum. Hide Caption 22 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' An aerial view taken on September 21, 2009 shows the area known as "The Jungle" in Calais, where hundreds of migrants gather to try to gain passage to Britain. Hide Caption 23 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants from Afghanistan look at a ferry boat on the border of the Channel on September 19, 2009 in Calais, northern France. This was the same year former French immigration minister, Eric Besson, announced the Government would close the camp. However, in 2016, thousands still occupy "The Jungle." Hide Caption 24 of 25 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants jump onto the back of a UK-bound truck on March 1, 2006. "The Jungle" is notorious for being a major transit point for migrants who wish to live in Britain. Hide Caption 25 of 25

However, a Home Office representative from the UK said "the dismantling of the camp in Calais is a matter for the French Government" and that they remain committed to protecting their "shared border in Calais and are working closely with the French to do so."

The representative added, "We will continue to support the French Government as it provides alternative accommodation to migrants in the camps."

Hollande is not expected to visit the camp during his visit to Calais. Instead, he will meet with security forces, lawmakers and business representatives.

Earlier this month the UK announced it would build a "big new wall " in the French port city as a further attempt to prevent refugees and migrants from entering Britain, British Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill said.

Care4Calais' Moseley says the wall suggests that authorities do not think the demolition of "The Jungle" will be successful.

"It's almost an admission by the French authorities that it's not going to change anything and refugees will keep coming to Calais," she told CNN.

French riot police walk in front of a fence near the A16 motorway near Calais, France.

The 13-foot-high wall was part of a £17 million ($23 million) deal struck between Britain and France earlier this year.

Goodwill said that despite the current security measures -- which also included a fence -- some people were still managing to get through to the UK.

"The security we're putting in at the ports is being stepped up with better equipment. We're going to start building this big new wall very soon as part of the £17 million package that we're doing with the French," he said.

The decision came with controversy as British truck drivers criticized it as a "poor use of taxpayers' money."