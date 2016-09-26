Cast of 'Will & Grace' reunites to get out the vote

Story highlights The cast of 'Will & Grace' came together for a politics-themed reunion

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally all appear in the video posted Monday

(CNN) The cast of "Will & Grace" has reunited to get voters to the polls in a way only they could.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally all appear in the video posted Monday, which is presented as a "new scene" from their hit NBC show.

It takes place in present day and centers on their characters discussing the presidential election. (Warning: The video contains some adult language.)

In the scene, Karen (Mullally) walks in on Will (McCormack) and Grace (Messing) discussing the election and stuns them when she declares she's voting for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. He's one of her "oldest friends," she says -- she even helped him "pick out Melania," referring to the candidate's wife.

Will and Grace's attempts to sway their notoriously difficult and booze-loving friend go unheard.

