Cast of 'Will & Grace' reunites to get out the vote

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 10:09 PM ET, Mon September 26, 2016

  • The cast of 'Will & Grace' came together for a politics-themed reunion
  • Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally all appear in the video posted Monday

(CNN)The cast of "Will & Grace" has reunited to get voters to the polls in a way only they could.

Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally all appear in the video posted Monday, which is presented as a "new scene" from their hit NBC show.
    It takes place in present day and centers on their characters discussing the presidential election. (Warning: The video contains some adult language.)
    In the scene, Karen (Mullally) walks in on Will (McCormack) and Grace (Messing) discussing the election and stuns them when she declares she's voting for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. He's one of her "oldest friends," she says -- she even helped him "pick out Melania," referring to the candidate's wife.
    Will and Grace's attempts to sway their notoriously difficult and booze-loving friend go unheard.
    When Jack (Hayes) arrives and reveals he's an undecided voter, Karen, a character famous for her off-color remarks, attempts to win him over in her own special way.
    "Honey, if you don't vote for Trumpy, there will be wars and monsoons and locusts and hordes of brown people pouring over our borders from every direction. I mean, it's one thing if you're sitting in the audience at 'Hamilton,' but do you really want to see those people everywhere?" she says.
    When told to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Jack responds, "Yeah, but I don't like that she wears pants."
    Will gets the final word by revealing to Jack that Katy Perry is voting for Hillary.
    Jack then points to Will and says, "I'm with her." The video ends with a plea for viewers to #votehoney.
    Shelly Morrison, who played Karen's housekeeper Rosario, also makes a short cameo.
    All four cast members had hinted at a collaboration over the weekend via social media. Messing tweeted out a photo of the four of them with the caption, "Only smiling because of where Eric's hand is!"
    McCormack, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself holding a script. The picture was captioned, "I used to be able to do this without glasses..."
    And on Monday, the quintet simultaneously released a video teaser that read: "A band of heroes WILL assemble to protect the world from aliens & destruction. Only an act of GRACE can save them in their battle for what IS right. Only they can bring America BACK from the brink."
    The emphasized letters spelled out the message "Will & Grace is back," stirring fans of the sitcom into a frenzy.
    The video ended with Mullally, using the high-pitched voice of her character, saying "Make America bueno again."
    "Will & Grace" aired for eight seasons on NBC from 1998-2006. It won 16 Emmy Awards and numerous GLAAD media awards.
    The show, which was among the first broadcast shows to feature gay leading characters, was even credited by Vice President Joe Biden for educating the public on LGBT issues.
    The cast's reunion comes as Hollywood flexes its political muscles leading up to the November election.
    Last week director Joss Whedon assembled some of the Avengers to take some shots at Donald Trump. And over the weekend, the cast of NBC's "West Wing" came together to stump for Clinton in Ohio.
    The "Will & Grace" cast -- sans Messing -- last reunited earlier this year for an NBC special honoring TV director James Burrows.