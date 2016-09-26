Matt LeBlanc will be back on 'Top Gear'

Story highlights LeBlanc will be back in 2017

Co-host Chris Evans resigned in July

(CNN) Gear up for more Matt LeBlanc.

The BBC announced Monday that the actor will return as host of "Top Gear" next year.

Chris Harris and Rory Reid will join LeBlanc, along with regular appearances by Eddie Jordan, Sabine Schmitz and the anonymous driver in a helmet known as the Stig, the network said.

When LeBlanc was cast in February, it marked the first time the enormously popular driving program had ever named a non-British host in its 39-year history.