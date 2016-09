Story highlights Fletcher and Rodgers met during season 12

Fletcher said they are enjoying dating

(CNN) JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers fell in love on TV -- and they're open to getting married there, too.

The latest "Bachelorette" couple talked to Entertainment Tonight about their wedding plans and Fletcher said of a televised wedding "We're definitely not against it."

For now, the couple from season 12 are still trying to plan their nuptials.

Fletcher said Rodger's mother has been forwarding her wedding books.

"My mom is on it," he said.

