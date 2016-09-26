(CNN) JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers fell in love on TV -- and they're open to getting married there, too.

For now, the couple from season 12 are still trying to plan their nuptials.

Fletcher said Rodger's mother has been forwarding her wedding books.

"My mom is on it," he said.

Fletcher said she and Rodgers are enjoying their new home in Dallas and being together.

"You know, it's funny, we got to be together on the show, but we haven't really dated," she said. "So this has been such a fun time to move into our first home together, and to go on dates."