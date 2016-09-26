Erin Andrews to miss 'Dancing With the Stars'

Story highlights Andrews is coping with the death of her boyfriend's nephew

Someone else will fill in for her on Tuesday night's show

(CNN) Tom Bergeron will be performing solo Monday night.

The "Dancing With the Stars" co-host tweeted Sunday that he'll be on his own for the first of the show's two episodes this week. His usual TV partner, Erin Andrews, is taking some time off because of a tragedy, he said.

"My pal @ErinAndrews will be absent from @DancingABC this week to support @jarretstoll whose nephew passed away. Sending hugs and condolences," Bergeron tweeted.

Jarret Stoll, a pro hockey player and 14-year NHL veteran, is Andrews' boyfriend.

Andrews has not spoken publicly about the death of Stoll's nephew. On Sunday she tweeted about the loss of Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez, who was killed over the weekend in a boating accident.