Drake drops action-packed short film

Story highlights
- The short was scheduled to drop September 30
- Fans noted his co-star's resemblance to Rihanna
(CNN)Drake just reminded his fans that he's a renaissance man -- not just a musician, but an actor as well.
On Monday the rapper released a short film titled "Please Forgive Me" exclusively on Apple Music.
The 20 minute long production is based on his upcoming album "Views" and features Drake tunes, naturally.
The plot revolves around an "Indecent Proposal" scenario in which Drake's lady love (played by Belgian model/actress Fanny Neguesha) is propositioned to spend the night with a crime boss (played by "Blood Diamonds" actor Sonni Chidiebere) for $1 million.
What follows is plenty of action and intrigue.
Fans quickly noted Neguesha's resemblance to singer Rihanna, who Drake has not been shy about expressing his affection towards. (Drake's willingness to express the way he feels about her publicly may explain the rumors about the two of them dating.)
While presenting Rihanna with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs in August the rapper said, "She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22-years-old."
Directed by Anthony Mandler, whose credits include Taylor Swift's Apple Music commercials and Jay-Z's video for "Run This Town," "Please Forgive Me" was originally slated to drop on September 30.
Before making it big in music, Drake was best known as an actor. He first came to fame playing wheelchair bound youth Jimmy on the teen drama "Degrassi: The Next Generation."
"Back then, I'd spend a full day on set and then go to the studio to make music until 4 or 5 a.m.," he told W last year. "I'd sleep in my dressing room and then be in front of the cameras again by 9 a.m. Eventually, they realized I was juggling two professions and told me I had to choose."