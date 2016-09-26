Drake drops action-packed short film

Story highlights The short was scheduled to drop September 30

(CNN) Drake just reminded his fans that he's a renaissance man -- not just a musician, but an actor as well.

On Monday the rapper released a short film titled "Please Forgive Me" exclusively on Apple Music.

The 20 minute long production is based on his upcoming album "Views" and features Drake tunes, naturally.

The plot revolves around an "Indecent Proposal" scenario in which Drake's lady love (played by Belgian model/actress Fanny Neguesha) is propositioned to spend the night with a crime boss (played by "Blood Diamonds" actor Sonni Chidiebere) for $1 million.

What follows is plenty of action and intrigue.