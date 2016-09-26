Meet the 26-year-old airline captain and her 19-year-old co-pilot

World's best airline named as...
Skytrax top 10 Airlines of 2016: 10. Lufthansa – Skytrax has revealed its 2016 top 10 best airlines. In 10th place is German carrier Lufthansa. It's successfully climbed two places to re-enter the top 10 list.
9. Qantas Airways – Aussie airline Qantas, rarely absent from any top 10 list, moves up one place from 2015 to take ninth position.
8. EVA Air – After making a debut in the top 10 airline chart last year, Taiwan's EVA Air climbed to eighth place this year. It was also named the best trans-Pacific airline.
7. Turkish Airlines – Slightly down from last year (ranked fourth in 2015), Turkish Airlines was voted as the seventh best airline in the world. It's still the best airline in Europe, according to Skytrax.
6. Etihad Airways – One of three major Middle East carriers in the top 10, Abu Dhabi's Etihad remains in sixth place this year.
Top 10 Airlines of 2016: 5. ANA All Nippon Airways – Japan's ANA All Nippon Airways takes the fifth spot. It also takes awards for the world's best airport services and Asia's best airline staff.
4. Cathay Pacific – Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific dropped from the third to fourth place this year.
3. Singapore Airlines – Singapore Airlines, ranked third, is Asia's best airline. It also won the title for the best business class airline seat.
2. Qatar Airways – A 2015 winner, Qatar came second this year. It also has the world's best business class and business class lounge.
Airline of the year: Emirates – Emirates was named the best airline in this year's Skytrax awards -- a big leap from last year's fifth place. It's the fourth time the Dubai-based carrier has won the award.
Best of the rest -- Low-cost airline: AirAsia – SkyTrax also hands out a raft of other awards. AirAsia is named the world's best low-cost carrier. Its long-haul sister brand AirAsia X is said to have the best premium seat and cabin among budget airlines.
Best low-cost airline in Europe: Norwegian Airline – For the fourth successive year Norwegian Airline is voted the best low-cost airline in Europe. It's also the world's best low-cost airline for long haul flights.
Best airline in North America: Virgin America – "Virgin America continues dominating on the customer side in North America," said Edward Plaisted, Skytrax CEO. It won the awards for both best airline and best low-cost airline in North America.
Best airline in Africa: South African Airways – One of the oldest airlines in the world, South African Airways topped the best airlines chart in Africa. Other winners by regions include Finnair (Northern Europe), LAN Airlines (South America), Hainan Airlines (China) and Air Astana (Central Asia/India).
Best airline alliance: Star Alliance – With 27 member airlines, Star Alliance is the world's largest global airline alliance. It's named as the best airline alliance in the 2016 Skytrax awards.
Best first class lounge: Cathay Pacific – Cathay Pacific comes second to Etihad Airways in the category of world's best first class airlines, but its newly reopened first class lounge The Pier -- with a full-service bar -- came first.
Best first class airline catering: Etihad Airways – It's hard to beat Etihad Airways when it comes to first class catering. The airline offers a chef to serve up in-flight meals to passengers.