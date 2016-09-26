Meet the 26-year-old airline captain and her 19-year-old co-pilot

Story highlights British woman one of an estimated 450 female captains worldwide

She flew from London to Malta with 19-year-old co-pilot this week

(CNN) Their combined ages are just 45. But that didn't stop 26-year-old captain Kate McWilliams and her 19-year-old co-pilot Luke Elsworth from flying hundreds of passengers to their destinations this week.

The young pilots manned a flight from London to Malta, after McWilliams earlier passed a course ascending to the rank of captain.

Their employer, the British carrier Easyjet, believes McWilliams has become the world's youngest commercial airline captain -- with co-pilot Elsworth also one of the country's youngest co-pilots.

Young guns: Easyjet pilots Luke Elsworth and Kate McWilliams.

Of the 130,000 airline pilots worldwide, just 450 are female captains according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots , and McWilliams has urged more women to join her ranks.

"I would strongly urge females interested in aviation to think about pursuing a career as a pilot, and any existing pilots to push themselves to become a captain," said McWilliams.

"I joined the air cadets when I was 13 where I got plenty of flying experience," said McWilliams, who first became interested in planes after attending an air show at age four.

Read More