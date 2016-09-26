Breaking News

Meet the 26-year-old airline captain and her 19-year-old co-pilot

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 12:01 PM ET, Mon September 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Easyjet captain Kate McWilliams in the cockpit with co-pilot Luke Elsworth.
Easyjet captain Kate McWilliams in the cockpit with co-pilot Luke Elsworth.

Story highlights

  • British woman one of an estimated 450 female captains worldwide
  • She flew from London to Malta with 19-year-old co-pilot this week

(CNN)Their combined ages are just 45. But that didn't stop 26-year-old captain Kate McWilliams and her 19-year-old co-pilot Luke Elsworth from flying hundreds of passengers to their destinations this week.

The young pilots manned a flight from London to Malta, after McWilliams earlier passed a course ascending to the rank of captain.
    Their employer, the British carrier Easyjet, believes McWilliams has become the world's youngest commercial airline captain -- with co-pilot Elsworth also one of the country's youngest co-pilots.
    Young guns: Easyjet pilots Luke Elsworth and Kate McWilliams.
    Young guns: Easyjet pilots Luke Elsworth and Kate McWilliams.
    Of the 130,000 airline pilots worldwide, just 450 are female captains according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, and McWilliams has urged more women to join her ranks.
    &quot;I would strongly urge females interested in aviation to think about pursuing a career as a pilot, and any existing pilots to push themselves to become a captain,&quot; said McWilliams.
    "I would strongly urge females interested in aviation to think about pursuing a career as a pilot, and any existing pilots to push themselves to become a captain," said McWilliams.
    "I joined the air cadets when I was 13 where I got plenty of flying experience," said McWilliams, who first became interested in planes after attending an air show at age four.
    Read More
    "I didn't imagine a career in commercial aviation as I didn't know any commercial pilots who I could ask for advice," added McWilliams, who is based at London's Gatwick Airport. "I never even thought it could be an option available to me."
    First female F-35 pilot takes flight
    First female F-35 pilot takes flight

      JUST WATCHED

      First female F-35 pilot takes flight

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    First female F-35 pilot takes flight 01:08
    At 19, McWilliams began a CTC Aviation training course, and two years later started working as a first officer with British airline carrier Easyjet. The first officer is often referred to as the co-pilot of an aircraft, and is in effect the second-in-command to the captain.
    Julie Westhorp of the British Women Pilots' Association said she hoped McWiliams' achievement "inspires more women to consider pursuing a career in aviation.
    "It clearly demonstrates to other young women that it is possible to succeed as a pilot in commercial aviation," she added.
    Skytrax has revealed its 2016 top 10 best airlines. In 10th place is German carrier Lufthansa. It&#39;s successfully climbed two places to re-enter the top 10 list.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    Skytrax top 10 Airlines of 2016: 10. LufthansaSkytrax has revealed its 2016 top 10 best airlines. In 10th place is German carrier Lufthansa. It's successfully climbed two places to re-enter the top 10 list.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Aussie airline Qantas, rarely absent from any top 10 list, moves up one place from 2015 to take ninth position.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    9. Qantas AirwaysAussie airline Qantas, rarely absent from any top 10 list, moves up one place from 2015 to take ninth position.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    After making a debut in the top 10 airline chart last year, Taiwan&#39;s EVA Air climbed to eighth place this year. It was also named the best trans-Pacific airline.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    8. EVA AirAfter making a debut in the top 10 airline chart last year, Taiwan's EVA Air climbed to eighth place this year. It was also named the best trans-Pacific airline.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Slightly down from last year (ranked fourth in 2015), Turkish Airlines was voted as the seventh best airline in the world. It&#39;s still the best airline in Europe, according to Skytrax.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    7. Turkish AirlinesSlightly down from last year (ranked fourth in 2015), Turkish Airlines was voted as the seventh best airline in the world. It's still the best airline in Europe, according to Skytrax.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    One of three major Middle East carriers in the top 10, Abu Dhabi&#39;s Etihad remains in sixth place this year.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    6. Etihad AirwaysOne of three major Middle East carriers in the top 10, Abu Dhabi's Etihad remains in sixth place this year.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Japan&#39;s ANA All Nippon Airways takes the fifth spot. It also takes awards for the world&#39;s best airport services and Asia&#39;s best airline staff.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    Top 10 Airlines of 2016: 5. ANA All Nippon AirwaysJapan's ANA All Nippon Airways takes the fifth spot. It also takes awards for the world's best airport services and Asia's best airline staff.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific dropped from the third to fourth place this year.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    4. Cathay PacificHong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific dropped from the third to fourth place this year.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    Singapore Airlines, ranked third, is Asia&#39;s best airline. It also won the title for the best business class airline seat.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    3. Singapore AirlinesSingapore Airlines, ranked third, is Asia's best airline. It also won the title for the best business class airline seat.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    A 2015 winner, Qatar came second this year. It also has the world&#39;s best business class and business class lounge.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    2. Qatar AirwaysA 2015 winner, Qatar came second this year. It also has the world's best business class and business class lounge.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    Emirates was named the best airline in this year&#39;s Skytrax awards -- a big leap from last year&#39;s fifth place. It&#39;s the fourth time the Dubai-based carrier has won the award.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    Airline of the year: EmiratesEmirates was named the best airline in this year's Skytrax awards -- a big leap from last year's fifth place. It's the fourth time the Dubai-based carrier has won the award.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    SkyTrax also hands out a raft of other awards. AirAsia is named the world&#39;s best low-cost carrier. Its long-haul sister brand AirAsia X is said to have the best premium seat and cabin among budget airlines.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    Best of the rest -- Low-cost airline: AirAsiaSkyTrax also hands out a raft of other awards. AirAsia is named the world's best low-cost carrier. Its long-haul sister brand AirAsia X is said to have the best premium seat and cabin among budget airlines.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    For the fourth successive year Norwegian Airline is voted the best low-cost airline in Europe. It&#39;s also the world&#39;s best low-cost airline for long haul flights.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    Best low-cost airline in Europe: Norwegian AirlineFor the fourth successive year Norwegian Airline is voted the best low-cost airline in Europe. It's also the world's best low-cost airline for long haul flights.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    &quot;Virgin America continues dominating on the customer side in North America,&quot; said Edward Plaisted, Skytrax CEO. It won the awards for both best airline and best low-cost airline in North America.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    Best airline in North America: Virgin America"Virgin America continues dominating on the customer side in North America," said Edward Plaisted, Skytrax CEO. It won the awards for both best airline and best low-cost airline in North America.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    One of the oldest airlines in the world, South African Airways topped the best airlines chart in Africa. Other winners by regions include Finnair (Northern Europe), LAN Airlines (South America), Hainan Airlines (China) and Air Astana (Central Asia/India).
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    Best airline in Africa: South African AirwaysOne of the oldest airlines in the world, South African Airways topped the best airlines chart in Africa. Other winners by regions include Finnair (Northern Europe), LAN Airlines (South America), Hainan Airlines (China) and Air Astana (Central Asia/India).
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    With 27 member airlines, Star Alliance is the world&#39;s largest global airline alliance. It&#39;s named as the best airline alliance in the 2016 Skytrax awards.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    Best airline alliance: Star AllianceWith 27 member airlines, Star Alliance is the world's largest global airline alliance. It's named as the best airline alliance in the 2016 Skytrax awards.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Cathay Pacific comes second to Etihad Airways in the category of world&#39;s best first class airlines, but its newly reopened first class lounge The Pier -- with a full-service bar -- came first.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    Best first class lounge: Cathay PacificCathay Pacific comes second to Etihad Airways in the category of world's best first class airlines, but its newly reopened first class lounge The Pier -- with a full-service bar -- came first.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    It&#39;s hard to beat Etihad Airways when it comes to first class catering. The airline offers a chef to serve up in-flight meals to passengers.
    Photos: World's best airline named as...
    Best first class airline catering: Etihad AirwaysIt's hard to beat Etihad Airways when it comes to first class catering. The airline offers a chef to serve up in-flight meals to passengers.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    lufthansaQantas SkytraxEVA Skytraxwifi airline turkishetihad airways plane ANA 787 DreamlinerCathay Pacific SkytraxSingapore-Firstqatar airways boeing 777emirates2Indonesia Air Asia jetBusiness traveller IFE Norwegian13 Airline Quality Rating 2016 VIRGINSouth African Airways GIANLUIGI GUERCIA AFP Getty ImagesStar Alliance loungeCathay Pacific The Pier First Class LoungeEtihad airline chef