Story highlights Vuhl is Mexico's first supercar manufacturer

Brothers Iker and Guillermo Echevarría unveiled their first model, the 05, in 2013

They officially started accepting orders for the Vuhl 05 this year

(CNN) When you think of famous car-producing nations, the odds you thought Mexico would be nil at best.

But two brothers, Guillermo and Iker Echevarría, are on a mission to change that with a two-seater built by their own fledgling manufacturer, Vuhl

Vuhl's first creation, the 05 is a bare-bones halfway home between the sort of car that only cares about going fast around the track, and one that provides more accessible B-road thrills. Yet the fact its 2.0-litre Ford engine develops 285 bhp in something that has a dry weight of 695 kg means it is anything but short on performance.

The speed at which the 05 went from an idea to a car you can buy is no less impressive than its design. The 05 first surfaced in concept form back in 2013, unveiled by former British Formula One driver Stirling Moss at the Royal Automobile Club in London. A week later, Formula One driver Esteban Gutiérrez was driving it up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to show it meant business.

Read More