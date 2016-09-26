Story highlights NEW: Typhoon Megi rains trigger landslide after hitting China

Hong Kong (CNN) Heavy rains from Typhoon Megi caused a landslide Wednesday that left 27 people missing in China's Zhejiang province, state-run media reported.

The landslide happened at 5 p.m. local time, Xinhua reported. Two women have been rescued from the debris as more than 400 rescuers search the area.

Megi made landfall earlier Wednesday in China's Fujian province, less than 24 hours after it devastated Taiwan.

Four people died and at least 524 were injured in Taiwan after the powerful storm slammed into the island's northeastern coastline on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 3.8 million homes were left without electricity on Tuesday night after some 38 inches (one meter) of rain fell in Yilan County, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency