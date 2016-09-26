Typhoon Megi pounds Taiwan; third severe storm in 2 weeks

Story highlights Typhoon Megi has made landfall, forecasters say

Schools, workplaces closed as torrential rain, landslides expected

(CNN) Typhoon Megi slammed into the coast of northeast Taiwan on Tuesday, the third storm system to hit the island in two weeks.

The typhoon made landfall at 1.30 p.m. (1.30 a.m. ET) packing winds of 115 mph (185 kph) with gusts of 144 kph (230 kph) and bringing extreme rainfall and the risk of landslides to the islands less heavily populated east coast, according to CNN meteorologists.

"The storm is a dangerous typhoon and is expected to dump heavy rain over much of the island," said Michael Guy, a CNN meteorologist. "Some areas could get upwards of 300-500 mm of rainfall."

"This can cause mudslides and landslides. Also, expect more power outages and flash flooding as well," he added.

Back eye wall of #typhon #Megi kicking in now, wind from opposite direction. Eye passage always amazes me! pic.twitter.com/PzI2V7xHgt — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) September 27, 2016

After tearing through Taiwan, the typhoon -- equivalent to a category three hurricane in the Atlantic -- is expected to weaken and make a second landfall in Fujian, eastern China, 24 hours later.