Story highlights China says fleet of military aircraft were carrying out routine drill

Japan says Chinese military activities have been expanding

Tokyo (CNN) Japan scrambled fighter jets Sunday after China flew a fleet of aircraft near contested islands in the East China Sea.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the jets were sent up after eight Chinese military planes crossed between Okinawa and the Miyako islands near Taiwan. He said that two of the aircraft were thought to be fighter jets.

He added that the planes didn't "trespass" into Japan's territorial airspace, although he said it was the first time that Chinese military aircraft had been seen in the Miyako Strait.

The fleet included H-6k bombers, Su-30 fighters and air tankers.

"We will continue to keep close eyes on the Chinese military activities which have been expanding and become more frequent," he said.

Shen Jinke, an official with the People's Liberation Army Air Force, said that a fleet of 40 aircraft were sent to the West Pacific via the Miyako Strait Sunday for a "routine drill on the high seas," according to China's official Xinhua news agency.