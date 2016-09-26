Missing Chibok girls' parents react to new Boko Haram video

Story highlights Chibok parents angered by Abubakar Shekau saying 'bring back our brethren' in new video

They say President Buhari needs to act urgently to negotiate their freedom

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Boko Haram's Abubakar Shekau seems to be the proverbial cat with the nine lives, given the number of times the Nigerian army has claimed to have killed or "fatally wounded" him.

The seemingly indestructible Boko Haram leader was back again on Sunday in a video this time mocking not only the Nigerian army who he urged to "die with envy" but also the parents of the abducted Chibok girls and the Bring Back our Girls movement.

"To the people of Chibok: there's still a long way to go," he says towards the end of the nearly 40-minute long video. "There's still more to do by Bring Back Our Girls. We don't (bring) back your girls. If you want your girls, bring back our brethren. Bring back our brethren."

A Boko Haram video shows embattled leader Abubakar Shekau

In previous videos released by the militant group, Shekau has made demands calling for the release of Boko Haram fighters in exchange for the Chibok girls.

Some of their relatives told CNN that this new video underlines that the Nigerian government needs to act urgently to secure the release of the missing girls.

