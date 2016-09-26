Story highlights Lupita drops surprise rap video on Instagram Monday

She highlights some of her achievements in her freestyle

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) If the Hollywood thing doesn't work out, it looks like Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o might have a shot at being a rapper.

She dropped a surprise rap video Monday showcasing her freestyle skills.

Lupita released the 55-second video on Instagram to celebrate reaching three million fans on the social media site.

Introducing her 'troublemaker,' alter ego she rapped: "Mexican born, Kenya runnin' through my veins."

The Hollywood star, who is the face of Lancome, gave a shout-out to French brand, and Disney for her latest movie, 'Queen of Katwe'.

Read More