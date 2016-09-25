Story highlights Another picture brings the horrors of Aleppo into focus

200 airstrikes pummel eastern Aleppo since Friday, a volunteer group says

(CNN) As Aleppo was hammered by 200 airstrikes this weekend, activists and aid workers posted dozens of pictures and videos online. Each of them heartbreaking, each of them helping to convey horror of the besieged city. On Friday afternoon, a photo of a father and son who had fallen victim to the war emerged. Covered in blood and dust, the pressure of the rubble holding their final postures in place.

Photos: Heartbreaking image following Aleppo airstrike Hide Caption 1 of 4 Photos: Heartbreaking image following Aleppo airstrike This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead. Hide Caption 2 of 4 Photos: Heartbreaking image following Aleppo airstrike The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child. Hide Caption 3 of 4 Photos: Heartbreaking image following Aleppo airstrike A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble. Hide Caption 4 of 4

"This isn't Pompeii, this is Aleppo," one social media user wrote.

Weekend of horror

The Syrian Civil Defense, also know as The White Helmets, explained to CNN that the image shows the father with his knee up, his son next to him. Three of their family of five were killed in the airstrike: the father and the son pictured, plus another child. The mother and a daughter, who were in a different room in the apartment, survived and were brought to the hospital.

The deadly strike hit their home at 5 a.m. on Friday morning in the rebel-held neighborhood of Qaterji in Eastern Aleppo. The strike was among the first of a series of hundred over the weekend.

Read More