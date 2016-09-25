Police find missing girl, make 3 arrests in triple California killing

Story highlights A child called dispatchers and said her parents had died

17-year-old girl found safe and unharmed

(CNN) Authorities have found a 17-year-old girl who went missing after police recovered three bodies at the home where she lived in Southern California.

Fullerton Police officers arrested Josh Acosta, 21, of Fort Irwin, and Frank Felix, 25, of Sun Valley on Sunday. They are facing murder charges, said police spokesman John Radus.

Frank Felix, left, and Josh Acosta

He noted that a 17-year-old female was also in custody facing murder charges, but declined to identify her because of her age under state law.

The missing 17-year-old girl, Katlynn Goodwill Yost, was found safe and unharmed, Radus said.

It was unclear whether she was the same girl as the one in custody. One of the suspects arrested is believed to have some sort of relationship with her, Radus said.

