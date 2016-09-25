Story highlights Marc Marquez wins Aragon GP

Extends lead in MotoGP title race

Valentino Ross trails by 52 points

Four rounds left of the season

(CNN) A third MotoGP world title in four years is within touching distance for Marc Marquez after the Spaniard dominated his home Aragon GP Sunday.

The 23-year-old Repsol Honda rider fought back after an early technical problem, which saw him briefly drop to fifth position from pole, to claim his fourth victory of the 2016 campaign.

Defending champion Jorge Lorenzo edged his Movistar Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi for second place to further improve Marquez's title chances.

MotoGP legend Rossi ran wide on Turn 1 of the last lap and had to settle for third place, losing nine potential extra points in the championship battle.

The Italian trails Marquez by 52 with Lorenzo a further 14 points adrift.