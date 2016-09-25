Story highlights A bomb in central Baghdad kills one and wounds five, officials say

ISIS claims responsibility for a Baghdad suicide blast earlier in the day

(CNN) An explosion Sunday evening in central Baghdad marked the third attack of the day in the Iraqi capital, where a total of eight people were killed and at least 25 wounded in the three blasts.

The latest attack left one person dead and five others hurt, according to security officials at the Baghdad Operations Center. Authorities did not provide additional details.

Earlier, ISIS claimed responsibility for the day's deadliest attack, a suicide bombing that killed at least six people, according to the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency. CNN could not independently confirm the claim.

Eighteen people were wounded. The suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt in the Iskan city area of western Baghdad, Iraqi authorities said.

The bomber struck when a small group of Shia pilgrims was preparing in a tent for the holy month of Muharram, an Iraqi police source told CNN.

