Story highlights Rory McIlroy wins Tour Championship

Beats Kevin Chappell, Ryan Moore in playoff

Win lands McIlroy FedEx Cup and $10M bonus

Dustin Johnson falters with last-round 73

(CNN) Rory McIlroy beat Americans Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell in a sudden death playoff to win the Tour Championship and wrap up the FedEx Cup on a dramatic final day at East Lake.

The stunning victory is worth $11.53 million to former world No. 1 McIlroy, who conjured up a series of magical shots in a thrilling finale to the PGA Tour season.

It was clinched with a birdie putt on the 16th, the fourth hole of the playoff to finally see off the challenge of Moore, with Chappell having dropped out at the first extra hole.

Both Moore and McIlroy parred the next two playoff holes before the Northern Irishman sealed his double triumph.

