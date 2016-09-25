Music legend Buckwheat Zydeco dead at 68

Story highlights Stanley Dural Jr.'s stage name was Buckwheat Zydeco

Dural helped spread Louisiana's Creole culture through his music

(CNN) Stanley Dural Jr., a Louisiana music legend whose stage name was Buckwheat Zydeco, has died. He was 68.

As an ambassador of Louisiana roots music, Dural traveled the world with his accordion, a ton of stage swagger and a deep love for his family and home state -- spreading the throbbing sounds of zydeco to millions of adoring fans.

"He died at 1:32 a.m. (Saturday) Louisiana time, keeping musician's hours right to the bitter end," longtime manager Ted Fox posted on the musician's website

Stanley Dural Jr., also known as Buckwheat Zydeco, suffered from health problems in recent years, including lung and throat cancer.

" I am grieving for my best friend and colleague of more than 30 years."

Health problems

Read More