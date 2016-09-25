Breaking News

1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens

Updated 7:56 PM ET, Sun September 25, 2016

Miles Davis plays the trumpet at the Monterey Jazz Festival in Monterey, California, in 1964. It's one of the images in a new book, "Jazz Festival" by legendary music photographer Jim Marshall.
Miles Davis plays the trumpet at the Monterey Jazz Festival in Monterey, California, in 1964. It's one of the images in a new book, "Jazz Festival" by legendary music photographer Jim Marshall.
A musician plays the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1963.
A musician plays the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1963.
Duke Ellington, left, performs with saxophonist Paul Gonsalves, center, at the Monterey Jazz Festival in 1960.
Duke Ellington, left, performs with saxophonist Paul Gonsalves, center, at the Monterey Jazz Festival in 1960.
The crowd at the Monterey Jazz Festival in 1963. Marshall captured those final summers when jazz was still widely popular.
The crowd at the Monterey Jazz Festival in 1963. Marshall captured those final summers when jazz was still widely popular.
Dizzy Gillespie sits backstage at Monterey in 1963.
Dizzy Gillespie sits backstage at Monterey in 1963.
Nina Simone sings at Newport in 1963.
Nina Simone sings at Newport in 1963.
Saxophonist John Coltrane slumps on a bench backstage.
Saxophonist John Coltrane slumps on a bench backstage.
Louis Armstrong performs at Monterey in 1965.
Louis Armstrong performs at Monterey in 1965.
A Dizzy Gillespie fan peeks through a hole backstage at Monterey in 1963. The button on the back of his head says &quot;Dizzy Gillespie for President.&quot;
A Dizzy Gillespie fan peeks through a hole backstage at Monterey in 1963. The button on the back of his head says "Dizzy Gillespie for President."
A festivalgoer poses for the camera at Monterey in 1964.
A festivalgoer poses for the camera at Monterey in 1964.
Herbie Hancock at Monterey in 1963.
Herbie Hancock at Monterey in 1963.
Big Mama Thornton, left, rehearses at Monterey with a group including Jon Hendricks, Muddy Waters and Memphis Slim in 1966.
Big Mama Thornton, left, rehearses at Monterey with a group including Jon Hendricks, Muddy Waters and Memphis Slim in 1966.
Thelonious Monk at Monterey in 1964.
Thelonious Monk at Monterey in 1964.
A sign at Monterey directs attendees to coffee.
A sign at Monterey directs attendees to coffee.
Gil Evans plays the piano at Monterey in 1966.
Gil Evans plays the piano at Monterey in 1966.
Johnny Hodges at Monterey in 1961.
Johnny Hodges at Monterey in 1961.
Hidehiko &quot;Sleepy&quot; Matsumoto performs at Monterey in 1963.
Hidehiko "Sleepy" Matsumoto performs at Monterey in 1963.
Monk and poet Allen Ginsberg at Monterey in 1963.
Monk and poet Allen Ginsberg at Monterey in 1963.
Singer Joan Baez at Monterey in 1965.
Singer Joan Baez at Monterey in 1965.
The rock group Jefferson Airplane at Monterey in 1966. It was a sign of the changing times -- jazz would soon be eclipsed by rock.
The rock group Jefferson Airplane at Monterey in 1966. It was a sign of the changing times -- jazz would soon be eclipsed by rock.
