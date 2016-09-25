Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Miles Davis plays the trumpet at the Monterey Jazz Festival in Monterey, California, in 1964. It's one of the images in a new book, "Jazz Festival" by legendary music photographer Jim Marshall. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens A musician plays the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1963. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Duke Ellington, left, performs with saxophonist Paul Gonsalves, center, at the Monterey Jazz Festival in 1960. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens The crowd at the Monterey Jazz Festival in 1963. Marshall captured those final summers when jazz was still widely popular. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Dizzy Gillespie sits backstage at Monterey in 1963. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Nina Simone sings at Newport in 1963. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Saxophonist John Coltrane slumps on a bench backstage. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Louis Armstrong performs at Monterey in 1965. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens A Dizzy Gillespie fan peeks through a hole backstage at Monterey in 1963. The button on the back of his head says "Dizzy Gillespie for President." Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens A festivalgoer poses for the camera at Monterey in 1964. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Herbie Hancock at Monterey in 1963. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Big Mama Thornton, left, rehearses at Monterey with a group including Jon Hendricks, Muddy Waters and Memphis Slim in 1966. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Thelonious Monk at Monterey in 1964. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens A sign at Monterey directs attendees to coffee. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Gil Evans plays the piano at Monterey in 1966. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Johnny Hodges at Monterey in 1961. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Hidehiko "Sleepy" Matsumoto performs at Monterey in 1963. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Monk and poet Allen Ginsberg at Monterey in 1963. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: 1960s jazz through Jim Marshall's lens Singer Joan Baez at Monterey in 1965. Hide Caption 19 of 20