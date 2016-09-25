Bill Nunn, famous for 'Do the Right Thing' role, dies at 62

Story highlights Spike Lee describes him as dear friend and great actor

(CNN) Bill Nunn, a veteran actor who appeared in Spike Lee's film, "Do the Right Thing," has died. He was 62.

Lee paid tribute to the man who played Radio Raheem in the movie, describing him as a dear friend and a great actor.

Nunn and Lee both attended Morehouse College in Atlanta. Nunn died Saturday in his hometown in Pittsburgh, Lee said.

"Radio Raheem is now resting in power," Lee said. "Radio Raheem will always be fighting da powers dat be. May God watch over Bill Nunn."

Nunn appeared in various films including the Spider-Man trilogy, "Sister Act", "New Jack City" and Lee's "School Daze."

