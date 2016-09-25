What if North Korea's missiles come from underwater?

Story highlights North Korea tested submarine-launched missile in late August.

Hong Kong (CNN) The US and South Korean navies took to the seas Monday with a message for North Korea: Think twice before you threaten us.

This so-called "show of force" comes during the same month in which North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test just days after successfully launching three missiles into the Sea of Japan.

The North, for its part, claims it tested a nuclear warhead -- which can be placed on top of a missile -- though there is no way to verify that claim.

And the possibility of pairing a nuclear warhead with a missile is all the more frightening when you consider the country has also been testing how to launch missiles underwater, where they're harder to detect.

"The question that some experts are raising is whether or not the North Koreans can actually mate a miniaturized nuclear warhead onto such a missile," Alexander Neill, a North Korea expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Asia," told CNN.

