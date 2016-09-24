Photos: British royals visit Canada Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Prince William Duke of Cambridge; Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take a walk at the Kitsilano Coast Guard station, in Vancouver on Sunday, September 25. The duke and duchess and their two children are visiting Canada as part of an eight-day visit to the country. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with guests at the Young Canadians reception and celebration at the Telus Garden on September 25 in Vancouver.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince William pose with members of the Canadian Olympic team during the Young Canadians reception on September 25.

The Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from a young girl during her September 25 visit to the new Welcome Centre of the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia in Vancouver.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau meet members of TechStart and MY Circle youth during their September 25 visit to the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia in Vancouver.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrive at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre during their royal tour of Canada on September 25.

The seaplane carrying the duke and duchess arrives at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre on September 25.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau sit with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the lieutenant governor's official residence in Victoria, British Columbia, on Saturday, September 24.

The duke and duchess sign the Canadian government's Golden Book at the Legislative Assembly in Victoria, British Columbia, on September 24.

An official welcome ceremony is held at the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia on September 24.

Prince William and Catherine arrive for the official welcome ceremony on September 24.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets First Nation dancers during the official welcome ceremony on September 24.

Prince William inspects an honor guard on September 24, during the welcome ceremony.

The duchess waves to fans during as she arrives for the welcome ceremony on September 24.

Prince William and Catherine lay a wreath at the Cenotaph during an official welcome ceremony at the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia on September 24.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at the Victoria Airport on September 24, in Victoria, Canada.

This is Princess Charlotte's first international tour. Previously she's made only three official appearances: when she was born, at her christening, and on the palace balcony for the queen's birthday celebrations.