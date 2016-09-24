Royals visit Canada

Prince George plays with bubbles at a children's party in Victoria for military families during the royal tour of Canada on Thursday, September 29. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and their two children are on an eight-day visit to Canada.
Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party on September 29.
The family interacts with a balloon artist during the party on September 29.
The duchess and Princess Charlotte enjoy the fun during the party on September 29.
Prince William holds Prince George on September 29.
The children have not made many public appearances during the family's Canadian trip.
Britain's Prince William stands near his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as they visit Carcross, Yukon, on Wednesday, September 28.
Catherine and William greet a crowd in Carcross on September 28.
The couple attend a cultural welcome in Carcross.
William and Catherine leave the McBride Museum in Whitehorse, Yukon, on September 28.
William meets Canadian Rangers as he arrives at Whitehorse Airport on Tuesday, September 27.
William and Catherine attend a Kelowna University volleyball game in Kelowna, British Columbia, on September 27.
Catherine visits Kelowna's Mission Hill Winery on September 27.
William joins in the Black Rod ceremony at the British Columbia Government House on September 27.
Catherine attends a reception at the Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, on September 27.
The royal couple greet native elders in Bella Bella, British Columbia, on Monday, September 26.
William and Catherine unveil a plaque in Bella Bella's Great Bear Rainforest on September 26.
The royals stroll through the Great Bear Rainforest on September 26.
Catherine and William attend a performance while visiting First Nations community members in Bella Bella on Sunday, September 25.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, second from right, accompany the royals on a tour of the Kitsilano Coast Guard Base in Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 25.
Catherine chats with guests at a reception for young Canadians at the Telus Gardens in Vancouver.
Trudeau and Prince William meet the Canadian Olympic team during the Telus Gardens reception on September 25.
Catherine receives flowers from a young girl at the welcome center of the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia.
The royals join Trudeau and his wife at the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia.
Catherine and William arrive at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre on September 25.
A seaplane carries the couple to the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre on September 25.
The Trudeaus join William and Catherine at the lieutenant governor's official residence in Victoria on Saturday, September 24.
The royals sign the Canadian government's Golden Book at the Legislative Assembly in Victoria on September 24.
An official welcome ceremony greets the royals at the Legislative Assembly in Victoria.
The couple arrive for the official welcome ceremony September 24.
Catherine greets First Nation dancers during the welcome ceremony on September 24.
William inspects an honor guard during the welcome ceremony on September 24.
The duchess waves to fans at the Legislative Assembly.
William and Catherine lay a wreath at the Legislative Assembly's Cenotaph on September 24.
Catherine arrives with Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Victoria International Airport on September 24.
The Canadian visit marks the first international tour for Princess Charlotte.
The royal couple and their two children arrive at the Victoria airport on September 24.