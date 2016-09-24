The friendship of George W. Bush and Michelle Obama

Story highlights George W. Bush and Michelle Obama have been seen becoming increasingly chummy

On Saturday , Obama reached over and grabbed Bush into a hug

(CNN) Saturday's dedication of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture brought together the president who signed into law the funding for the museum and the president who was in office during its completion.

But the gathering of the 43rd and 44th first couples also saw the reuniting of two unlikely friends.

Over the past eight years, former President George W. Bush and First Lady Michelle Obama have been seen becoming increasingly chummy. At public events, the two can often be found sitting next to each other, sharing a laugh or lending a hand to hold.

Saturday's ceremony was no exception. During the event, Obama reached over and grabbed Bush into a hug as their spouses clapped and looked on.

Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images

Bush asked his successor for a little help taking a selfie.

Here's the moment President Bush asked President Obama for a little help taking a selfie https://t.co/htnaP3apwd https://t.co/lAO972CR3A — CNN (@CNN) September 24, 2016

Read More