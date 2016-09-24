Breaking News

The friendship of George W. Bush and Michelle Obama

By Caroline Kenny, CNN

Updated 8:31 AM ET, Sun September 25, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp African American musem opening_00002001
exp African American musem opening_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    Smithsonian museum honors African-American pioneers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Smithsonian museum honors African-American pioneers 07:24

Story highlights

  • George W. Bush and Michelle Obama have been seen becoming increasingly chummy
  • On Saturday , Obama reached over and grabbed Bush into a hug

(CNN)Saturday's dedication of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture brought together the president who signed into law the funding for the museum and the president who was in office during its completion.

But the gathering of the 43rd and 44th first couples also saw the reuniting of two unlikely friends.
    Over the past eight years, former President George W. Bush and First Lady Michelle Obama have been seen becoming increasingly chummy. At public events, the two can often be found sitting next to each other, sharing a laugh or lending a hand to hold.
    Saturday's ceremony was no exception. During the event, Obama reached over and grabbed Bush into a hug as their spouses clapped and looked on.
    Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images
    Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images
    Bush asked his successor for a little help taking a selfie.
    Read More
    This wasn't the first time the former president and the current first lady have come together.
    They joined hands during a singing of "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" at an interfaith memorial service for the victims of the Dallas police shooting on July 12.
    Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
    Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
    Their friendship seems to have grown deeper after they both attended a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the historic civil rights march in Selma, Alabama on March 7, 2015.
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
    Bush and Obama sat next to each other and waved to onlookers in the crowd while also sharing smiles.
    Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
    Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
    The bond between the two dates back to the inauguration of President Barack Obama in January 2009. Bush took time to talk with Mrs. Obama and meet her two daughters, Sasha and Malia, during the swearing-in ceremony.
    Alex Wong/Getty Images
    Alex Wong/Getty Images