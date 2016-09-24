Iraq military checkpoint attack kills at least 8

Baghdad, Iraq (CNN) At least eight people were killed Saturday when militants attacked a police checkpoint in Iraq's Tikrit, the Interior Ministry said.

"A terrorist driving a rigged explosive vehicle detonated the vehicle at the Al-Qaws checkpoint in Tikrit, killing eight people and injuring 13 others (according to) preliminary reports," Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan said in the statement.

A security source provided a higher death toll, saying at least 12 people were killed and 23 were injured when three suicide bombers detonated explosives on vehicles.

