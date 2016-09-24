Story highlights Ryder Cup starts at Hazeltine, MN on Sept 30

Tiger Woods named US vice-captain

Europe has won 11 of last 15 Cups

US last win was in 2008

(CNN) Shots have been fired between senior figures of the US and European Ryder Cup teams a full week before taking to the greens at Hazeltine, Minnesota.

Davis Love III, who captained the losing 2012 US Ryder Cup team, told PGA Tour Radio on Friday that this US squad "is the best golf team maybe ever assembled."

The statement -- which was magnified on social media and ridiculed by Europe's most experienced player, Lee Westwood -- was surprising since the US has not won a Ryder Cup in eight years. The team will also be missing Tiger Woods, who has moved to a vice-captain's role while in recovery.

No pressure there then lads! https://t.co/vNA9FyGDMB — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 23, 2016

"You need to stand up there, smash it down the middle and take off walking -- let the other team know we are going to dominate you," added Love, who surely was trying to gee up his own team, but spoke as though the opposition would not be listening.

"If we are putting any eight guys out at a time, they are going to be really good; it is more (the players) who to sit that we are struggling with."

