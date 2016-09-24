Story highlights Fans to vote on Russia 2018 World Cup mascot

Finalists feature cat, tiger and wolf

Unveiling will be aired live on October 21

(CNN) With all the headlines surrounding the ongoing FIFA scandal, it's easy to forget that in less than two years Russia will play host to its first World Cup Finals.

But as of this week, Russia 2018 organizers are reminding the world of exactly that, beginning with a cute marketing campaign designed to anoint the tournament's mascot.

As part of a televised event on October 21, Russians will choose which of three finalists -- a crafty cat, a space-traveling tiger, or a goggle-wearing wolf -- will bear the honor of being its World Cup 2018 mascot.

The competition began last year, when Russian design students submitted their entries based on 10 character descriptions formulated by an open survey. The tiger, cat and wolf were shortlisted by a jury panel, before allowing the public to vote online.

What a memorable night in Moscow! Crowds caught a first glimpse of the Official Mascot candidates for 2018 #WorldCuphttps://t.co/O5RvEfRWU3 pic.twitter.com/yRQIFah00u — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) 23 September 2016

The colorful trio were unveiled as one of the highlights of the annual Circle of Light Moscow International Festival this week, with online polls opening up shortly afterward.

