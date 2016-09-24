Story highlights Body parts of a Caucasian male were found in a freezer, police say

Two of three men arrested in Bangkok raid are Americans, police say

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) Thai police say they've arrested three men -- including two Americans -- after officers found human body parts in a freezer during a raid on an alleged passport forgery operation in Bangkok.

Officers haven't identified the remains found Friday but said they believe the body parts belong to a Caucasian male.

Local police said one officer was hurt in the sting while struggling with one of the suspects over a gun. The officer was hit in the hip area, police said.

Police also recovered 10 passports, according to Maj. Gen. Suwat Chaengyodsuk. He said officers found "certain types of equipment found in the room (that) can be used to produce fake passports."

The official said officers also confiscated three pistols during the raid and found "addictive substances, including ice or methamphetamine."

