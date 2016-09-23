ISIS has a navy? The US is sinking it

Story highlights The US and coalition tanked 65 ISIS boats in September alone

ISIS has been using boats to move fighters up and down the river and as waterborne bombs

Washington (CNN) US and allied warplanes have sunk over 100 ISIS boats, destroying 65 of them in September alone, according to the international military coalition.

While Iraq is nearly entirely land-locked, the Tigris and Euphrates rivers that cross that country are navigable, and ISIS has been using watercraft for a variety of purposes, including transporting fighters and conducting improvised explosive attacks.\

The US-led anti-ISIS coalition provided CNN with video of a September 10 airstrike against an ISIS tactical unit aboard a boat near Bayji, Iraq.

Barges, skiffs and motorized watercraft have been observed operating along the Tigris and Euphrates rivers for the purpose of ferrying ISIS fighters and equipment across the rivers, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Joseph Scrocca told CNN, adding that it happens often when anti-ISIS Iraqi troops control the area's bridges. Coalition bombs have also targeted bridges used by ISIS, thereby further necessitating the terror group's reliance on boats.

"They have also been used by Daesh for waterborne improvised explosive device attacks," the spokesperson added, using another name for the terror group.

