Story highlights Kerry and his Russian counterpart held an informal meeting Friday

Secretary of state says "a little progress" was made

New York (CNN) US Secretary of State John Kerry met once again with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday, as the two countries face a potential turning point in their engagement in Syria.

"We exchanged some ideas and we had a little bit of progress," Kerry said of the meeting. "We're evaluating some mutual ideas in a constructive way."

A senior State Department official characterized the conversation, which took place on the sidelines of a meeting of the Middle East Quartet, as brief and informal, but added that it was a "constructive discussion."

"We have no proposals to read out," the official said.