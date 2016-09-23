Brooks and Dunn's Kix Brooks gets political: America has 'always been great'

Story highlights Kix Brooks is part of the country duo Brooks and Dunn

Washington (CNN) Kix Brooks, one half of the country music duo Brooks and Dunn, is not buying the gloom and doom expressed on the campaign trail about America's declining greatness -- often espoused by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

"We've always been great, as far as I'm concerned," the country music artist, whose classic 2001 hit "Only America" with Ronnie Dunn became an anthem for patriotism following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, told CNN.

"There's a lot of stuff that we can do better and there's a lot of stuff that we do better than anybody in the world, but that's life. That's our project as Americans -- we always work to be better," he continued.

But Brooks, who considers himself to be "fairly conservative," is not optimistic that the next commander-in-chief will be able to make good on his or her promises to solve some of the country's most divisive issues if Washington remains gridlocked and the US continues to be as "polarized" as it is today.

