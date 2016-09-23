Syria: The tragedy of Aleppo continues

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children.
This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike.
The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child.
A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble.
The volunteers remove an infant's body from the destroyed building.
A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.
Images of those killed, including small children, following an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria.