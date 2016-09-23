Breaking News

Syria: The tragedy of Aleppo continues

Updated 4:16 PM ET, Sat September 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
graphic warning - multiple images
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
Hide Caption
2 of 7
This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
The volunteers remove an infant&#39;s body from the destroyed building.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
The volunteers remove an infant's body from the destroyed building.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.
Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
01 syria airstrike white helmetsgraphic warning - multiple imagesHeartbreaking Syria photo CLEARED FOR PLATFORMS03 syria airstrike white helmets05 syria airstrike white helmets07 syria airstrike white helmets08 syria airstrike white helmets
Images of those killed, including small children, following an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria.