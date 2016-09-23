Story highlights Fisherman says he has retrieved dozens of bodies from the water

Migrant boat is believed to have been carrying 450 people

Cairo (CNN) At least 162 people drowned when a migrant boat capsized this week off the coast of Egypt, state media Ahram Online reported Friday.

The overloaded boat bound for Italy was believed to have been carrying 450 migrants when it overturned Wednesday. Only 164 have been rescued and many more are feared missing.

A local fisherman told CNN his boat retrieved dozens of bodies Friday morning.

"There aren't enough ambulances or body bags," Mohamed Abassi said.

Naval forces on Friday afternoon pulled 107 bodies from the Mediterranean and they expect more, authorities said.

