Story highlights Comedian Terry Jones, 74, has primary progressive aphasia, BAFTA says

Jones has also written dramas, short stories and poems, and composed operas

(CNN) Terry Jones, best known for his part in the British comedy group Monty Python, has been diagnosed with a rare form of dementia, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts confirmed today.

"Terry has been diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia, a variant of Frontotemporal Dementia," a representative for Jones said in a statement released through BAFTA. "This illness affects his ability to communicate and he is no longer able to give interviews."

The statement came along with news that the academy will present its Special Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television to Jones.

Though famous for Python, the 74-year-old has also written and directed drama films, presented documentaries, composed operas, written short stories and published poems.

Primary progressive aphasia is described by the National Aphasia Association as a rare neurological syndrome that affects a person's ability to communicate. The syndrome is often a result of strokes or head injuries and can occur in other neurological disorders, including brain tumors and Alzheimer's disease.

Read More