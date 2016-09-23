Story highlights Santa Teresa invited Suarez to match

(CNN) It's safe to say that women don't agree with Barcelona star Luis Suarez's comment that "football is for men."

The Uruguayan made the ill-advised remark in the aftermath of Barca's draw against Atletico Madrid Wednesday, words that have drawn widespread criticism.

But in an attempt to show the 29-year-old that football isn't just for men, women's football club Santa Teresa has invited Suarez to one of its matches.

"We invite Luis Suarez to Saturday's game against Betis," the club tweeted via its official account.