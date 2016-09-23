Story highlights
- Santa Teresa invited Suarez to match
- Suarez claimed "football is for men"
(CNN)It's safe to say that women don't agree with Barcelona star Luis Suarez's comment that "football is for men."
The Uruguayan made the ill-advised remark in the aftermath of Barca's draw against Atletico Madrid Wednesday, words that have drawn widespread criticism.
His jibe was prompted by Atletico defender Filipe Luis publishing a photo of a gnarly injury caused by Suarez's studs, after he initially protested he didn't make contact with his opponent.
But in an attempt to show the 29-year-old that football isn't just for men, women's football club Santa Teresa has invited Suarez to one of its matches.
"We invite Luis Suarez to Saturday's game against Betis," the club tweeted via its official account.
Situated in the city of Badajoz near the Portuguese border, Santa Teresa's Nuevo Vivero stadium is a little over 630 miles from the Nou Camp -- or a nine-hour drive.
Although a flight to Badajoz airport would take just an hour and forty minutes.
However, with Barcelona set to play Sporting Gijon at the same time as Santa Teresa's mid-table first division match with Betis, Suarez looks as though he'll be otherwise engaged -- especially with talisman Lionel Messi sidelined through injury.
Barcelona wasn't immediately available for comment, after CNN asked whether Suarez planned to accept the invitation and attend a future match.
Suarez is no stranger to controversy and has become one of football's most divisive figures over the course of his career.
He has bitten three different players on separate occasions, the latest coming during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, resulting in a four-month suspension from any football activity and a nine-match international ban.
In 2011, he was found guilty of racially abusing then Manchester United player Patrice Evra and was suspended for eight matches and received a $63,000 fine.