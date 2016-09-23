Story highlights Ivorian stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly was the creative force behind L'Officiel's anniversary cover shoot.

(CNN) When Jenke Ahmed Tailly styled Beyoncé for the cover of France's most prestigious fashion publication L'Officiel - it was unprecedented.

Tailly, a creative director, and stylist, told the magazine he would only accept the shoot if he could put a woman of color on the cover.

"It was in their 90th anniversary," Tailly told CNN. "In 90 years, there were only two or three black women who have graced their cover."

While on board with the idea, the magazine was keen to have someone who could sell advertising and was well known in France. They suggested Halle Berry, he wanted Beyoncé.

The concept he delivered proved controversial. The stylist who is originally from West Africa wanted to pay homage to his heritage and more importantly - African women.

