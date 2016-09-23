(CNN) When the third season of "Transparent" debuts on Amazon Prime Friday, it will do so with years of acclaim and a growing fan base behind it. But the show's creator, Jill Soloway, says that if she were to start the show over now, it'd be very different in one key way: Jeffrey Tambor would not be its star.

Tambor was cast "three or four years ago, before our society had progressed as much as it had," Soloway told CNN. "And I really probably do believe were I to start all over today, it would be unimaginable for me to cast a cis man in the role of a trans woman."

Tambor echoed Soloway's sentiments during his acceptance speech earlier this month after he won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on the show.

"Please give transgender talent a chance," he said. "Give them auditions. Give them their story... I would be happy if I were the last cisgender male to play a transgender female."

Soloway did acknowledge that, had it not been for Tambor's star power, the show might not have gotten the attention it has.

